NHS Somerset encourages vaccinations as flu cases continue to rise

Doctors in Somerset are encouraged people aged 65 and over, along with children and young people, to get their flu vaccination now to help protect against illness over the festive period.

It comes as flu hospitalisations across the South West have surged by 76% in just one week, with cases already significantly higher than this time last year says the NHS.

NHS data shows the number of people in the region admitted with flu rose from an average of 79 a day at the end of November to 139 a day in the week to 7th December.

In Somerset, cases continue to rise week on week. More than 61% of eligible people have already received their flu jab this winter, but health leaders are strongly encouraging the remaining 39% to come forward.

Dr Rob Weaver, GP and Deputy Chief Medical Officer at NHS Somerset, says: “Flu can be dangerous and even life-threatening for older people and those with certain health conditions.”

“Even if you feel fit and well, getting vaccinated will help protect you and those around you. If you are eligible – and especially if you are 65 or over – there is still time to book your flu jab through your GP, pharmacy, or at a walk-in clinic near you.”

Last winter, 1,780 people in Somerset were hospitalised with flu, Covid and RSV.

Jo Poole, interim deputy chief nursing officer at Somerset NHS Foundation Trust, added: “We’re already seeing more people attending our emergency departments and urgent care centres with flu symptoms and respiratory illnesses. Getting vaccinated and taking simple steps like regular handwashing can make a big difference.”

Parents are also being urged to ensure school consent forms are completed for children’s vaccinations, or to attend catch-up clinics if doses were missed. Carers are encouraged to get protected too, as vaccination helps safeguard the people they support.

The flu vaccine is free for those eligible and available at GP practices, pharmacies, hospitals, schools and walk-in clinics across Somerset. For more details on vaccinations in Somerset, visit: NHS Somerset vaccinations.