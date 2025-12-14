PHOTOS: Burnham and Highbridge Town Band marks 80th anniversary with concert

Burnham and Highbridge Band celebrated its 80th anniversary with a special Christmas Concert at Burnham’s Catholic Church on Saturday (December 13th).

The audience enjoyed a varied programme of classic and seasonal music, while also hearing about the band’s history since its formation in 1945.

A special moment during the afternoon was an emotional presentation to former band member Francis Fear, who was given the cornet he had played for 75 years before retiring for medical reasons. Band Chairman Gareth Parfitt handed over the instrument and thanked him for his long service and support of the band.

The first half of Saturday’s concert, led by Musical Director Felicity Day, featured stirring marches and well-known classics, including Blaze Away, Trepak from The Nutcracker, and In the Hall of the Mountain King. The band also performed Lennon & McCartney’s Ticket to Ride and the reflective Safe in the Arms of Jesus, before closing with Deep Harmony.

After an interval when mince pies and mulled wine were served, the second half took on a festive theme with Overture to a Winter Festival, Sleigh Ride, and Christmas Swingalong. Highlights included Gareth’s trombone solo in Santa Baby, a lively rendition of Last Christmas, and the traditional high-spirited Schneewalzer to round off the event.

The band will be playing Christmas tunes in the foyer at Burnham’s Tesco store today (Sunday 14th December) from 1.30-3.30pm.

The band welcomes new members to its weekly Wednesday practices. Full details and the festive programme can be found on the band’s website www.burnhambrassband.org.