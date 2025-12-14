8.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Dec 14, 2025
Burnham-On-Sea Scouts receive £500 boost from Tesco book sales

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea’s Tesco store has given a £500 boost to the town’s Scouts from the sale of second-hand books.

The donation will go towards the group’s summer camp in 2026, helping to fund activities for local youngsters.

Jacob Beard, leader at Burnham Scouts, says: “Thank you so much to Tesco Burnham-On-Sea for the donation towards our summer camp 2026!”

”We have not yet decided where our adventure will take us next year but £500 will go a long way towards whichever activities the Scouts choose to do as part of their camp.”

The Scouts who came along to collect the money were “incredibly grateful” for the support and have already begun listing the activities they hope to enjoy at the camp.

Jacob added: “Thank you to the wonderful team at Tesco!”

