Burnham Rotary Club hosts visit to Puxton Park for 45 home-educated children

A group of 45 home-educated children from Burnham-On-Sea have this week enjoyed a day out at Puxton Park as part of a Rotary Club scheme.

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club organised the visit on Wednesday (June 12th) as part of the National Rotary Kids Day Out scheme.

A spokesperson says: “Five children and their families from local home education groups and a group from King Alfred School visited Puxton Park, which was arranged and funded by The Rotary Club of Burnham-On-Sea.”

“Puxton Park gave both favourable rates and looked after the group fantastically, with lunch, animal encounters and a tractor ride.”

“Special thanks go to Georgina at Puxton Park, Michelle for Co-ordinating the home education families and King Alfred School for supporting the venture and transporting their group to the day.”

“A number of Rotarians attended to help on the day and it was wonderful to see the children being together and enjoying the activities so much. It was a very positive experience for them.”

“For the home education families they receive no government funding to offer these activities to their children, many of whom are home educated because of complex needs not easily met by a more traditional educational setting.”

The Rotary club of Burnham-On-Sea hope to repeat this again next year.