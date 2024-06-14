Police issue appeal to find missing girl, 15, who has links to Burnham-On-Sea area

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who has links to the Burnham-On-Sea area.

Keeley was last seen was last seen in the Taunton area at around 2.30pm on Thursday, June 13th.

Police say she is white, of very slim build, with long, light brown hair, and approximately 5ft 4ins tall.

“She was last seen wearing a black jumpsuit, a white or beige jacket, blue coat and black and white trainers,” adds a Police spokesman.

“Keeley frequents Taunton, Bridgwater, Dorchester, Burnham-On-Sea, Yeovil, and Torquay.”

“If you know where Keeley is, please call us immediately via call 999 quoting reference number 5224153025. If you have any other information, please call 101.”