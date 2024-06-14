9.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Jun 15, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPolice issue appeal to find missing girl, 15, who has links to...
News

Police issue appeal to find missing girl, 15, who has links to Burnham-On-Sea area

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who has links to the Burnham-On-Sea area.

Keeley was last seen was last seen in the Taunton area at around 2.30pm on Thursday, June 13th.

Police say she is white, of very slim build, with long, light brown hair, and approximately 5ft 4ins tall.

“She was last seen wearing a black jumpsuit, a white or beige jacket, blue coat and black and white trainers,” adds a Police spokesman.

“Keeley frequents Taunton, Bridgwater, Dorchester, Burnham-On-Sea, Yeovil, and Torquay.”

“If you know where Keeley is, please call us immediately via call 999 quoting reference number 5224153025. If you have any other information, please call 101.”

Previous article
1930s classic comedy Blithe Spirit coming to Wedmore Village Hall this month
Next article
Somerset Wildlife Trust invites residents in Burnham area to join Great Somerset Wildlife Count

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
scattered clouds
9.4 ° C
11 °
8.2 °
93 %
1.3kmh
27 %
Sat
15 °
Sun
15 °
Mon
16 °
Tue
17 °
Wed
16 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com