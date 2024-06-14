1930s classic comedy Blithe Spirit coming to Wedmore Village Hall this month

Wedmore Village Hall’s stage will be converted into a 1930s drawing room for a special peformance of the classic comedy Blithe Spirit this month.

Tickets are on sale now for the classic Noël Coward performances from Wednesday 19th June to Friday 21st June.

A Wedmore Theatre spokesperson says: “We are delighted to have recruited an excellent cast and an inspired director to bring you this popular comedy.”

“Plans to transform Wedmore Village Hall stage into a 1930s drawing room are well underway and generous members of the surrounding villages have been kind enough to lend us their vintage items to add authenticity to the set.”

“Getting busy people together to commit to two rehearsals a week for months on end was always going to be a challenge, but our actors and production team guarantee to bring you a polished performance and an evening to enjoy.”

Noël Coward subtitled Blithe Spirit “an improbable farce”. Take a man with two wives, one dead and the other very much alive, both of whom lay claim to him, and you clearly have great potential for a farce. Add to that an eccentric clairvoyant who unwittingly summons the ghost of that dead wife, who can then only be seen by her husband, and you have classic comedy. It’s Ghosts 1930s style!

Tickets are available to buy online from this link, priced £16.00 and £12.00.

Photo: Mike Rippon