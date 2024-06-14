9.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Jun 15, 2024
Fly-past and parade to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day in Highbridge today
News

Fly-past and parade to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day in Highbridge today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Royal British Legion is holding a special event in Highbridge today (Saturday, June 15th) to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The event will take place on the fields at the front of the Oak Tree next to the A38 in Highbridge from 10am-4pm.

“There will be military re-enactments, stalls, various displays by cadets reserve forces and other local charities plus a short service with ex-veterans and VIP visitors,” says Simon Orchard, one of the organisers.

“We are very much looking forward to marking this special occasion with local groups and residents.”

Schedule for today’s event:

  • 10:00 Arena opens
  • 10:45 Parade forms up
  • 11:00 Parade and official opening ceremony led by cadets band
  • 11:10 Fly-past by historic planes
  • 12:00 Entertainment by Burnham & Highbridge Town Band
  • 16:00 Event closes
