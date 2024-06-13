New Burnham-On-Sea fire station officer launches recruitment drive for extra firefighters

Burnham-On-Sea fire station’s new station officer is set to launch a recruitment drive for more firefighters as the service seeks to bolster its numbers.

Steve Fowler, pictured, has been appointed to the top role at the station after 12 years of front-line duty as a fireman in Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Steve says: “We have seen five retirements recently and this has opened up opportunities for newcomers to join us.”

A recruitment evening will be held at the station in Burnham’s Marine Drive on Wednesday June 26th from 5pm-10pm when local people considering joining the service can attend to find out more.

“It’s a very rewarding role in terms of helping the local community and giving back to the community.”

Steve brings a wealth of experience to the role as its station officer after being a full-time crewmember in Bridgwater and on-call firefighter in Burnham for 12 years.

“I hope to see Burnham fire station continuing to modernise and being more visible in the local community. We have already held a school visit this month as part of this.”