Somerset Wildlife Trust invites residents in Burnham area to join Great Somerset Wildlife Count

Somerset Wildlife Trust is encouraging people across the county to get outside this summer and help keep their eyes and ears peeled for wildlife in their neighbourhoods.

The Trust has recently announced the return of The Big Count, its biggest citizen science event of the year and part of The Great Somerset Wildlife Count, which is a joint initiative between the Trust and The Somerset Environmental Records Centre (SERC).

This year, The Big Count 2024 will run from Monday 17th June until Wednesday 26th June, and anyone in Somerset can get involved.

Last year, 1,400 people from across the county signed up to the count and helped collect vital information about wildlife in their gardens, local parks, and community green spaces.

Schools and businesses are also able to take part and share sightings of the species spotted in their area.

This year, Somerset Wildlife Trust is encouraging even more people to join in and help it build up a more complete picture of different species in Somerset and how those populations might be changing over time.

Kirby Everett, Head of Marketing Communications at Somerset Wildlife Trust, says: “This will be the third year we’ve hosted The Big Count, and we’re so pleased that so many people remain engaged and are keen to get involved.”

“Monitoring species trends over time gives us vital information about the changes in habitats across the county — enabling us to respond where nature needs us the most.”

“At a time when people are keen to take simple, small actions that will make a collective difference, taking part in The Big Count couldn’t be simpler! You don’t need to have any specialist knowledge or any equipment other than a smartphone.”

“Tell us about the wildlife you’ve seen in your neighbourhood, and the data you’ll help us collect will allow us to understand more about our amazing wildlife so we can best protect it long into the picture.”

You can sign up to The Big Count 2024 and claim a free spotter guide on the Somerset Wildlife Trust website at: www.somersetwildlife.org/big-count-2024-pack-form