Burnham-On-Sea theatre to offer ‘seated exercise and therapies for health’ for over 65s

An afternoon of ‘seated exercise and therapies for health’ will be held at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre in July.

The theatre says its next seniors’ event “promises to be a relaxed gathering, designed to nurture both body and mind.”

The event will be held at The Princess on Wednesday 3rd July, starting at 2:30pm.

It is part of the theatre’s programme of over-65s events funded by the Hinkley Point Community Fund grant, as reported here.

A theatre spokesperson says: “The afternoon will start with a session of seated exercise led by the energetic and inspiring Ann Panesar from Move or Lose It.”

“Following the exercise session, we will welcome Lyn from Somerset Holistic Therapies. Lyn will be giving an insightful talk, sharing her wealth of knowledge on holistic approaches to health and well-being.”

“To make the afternoon even more enjoyable, there will be an offer of refreshments courtesy of the Cabaret café bar.”

“It’s a perfect opportunity to relax, socialize, and indulge in some tasty treats in a welcoming and friendly atmosphere.”

“Whether you are looking to stay active, learn something new, or simply enjoy good company and refreshments. Don’t miss out on this wonderful occasion to connect, learn, and rejuvenate!”

Full ticket price £7.50 – Over 65s £4, subsidised by the Hinkley Point Community Fund.

More details are available at: https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/wellness/