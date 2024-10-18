Fun version of TV gameshow ‘Deal or No Deal’ is coming to Burnham-On-Sea theatre

A fun version of the TV gameshow “Deal or No Deal” is coming to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre.

The gameshow is being held on Wednesday 6th November at 2.15pm in association with the Hinkley Point C Community Fund.

One lucky audience member could be in with the chance of winning up to £200 at the event.

A spokesperson says: “‘No Deal or Deal’ is presented by James Panter of Panter-Wray Productions, who will be bringing the nail-biting game to life right here in Burnham-On-Sea!”

“22 players will be picked at random from our audience to select their box, with one lucky contestant being chosen to play the iconic game show and be in with the chance to win up to £200.”

“Host James will be your presenter, with real calls from “The Banker”, while the audience will be able to follow along with all the twists and turns.”

“After the exciting game has concluded, we’ll be inviting you to party the afternoon away

with a disco, featuring big tracks from the 60s, 70s and 80s.”

“Included in the ticket price is a finger buffet and complimentary glass of fizz or fruit juice. The café will be open for the purchase of hot and cold beverages. The game show will start at 2:30pm!”

For tickets, click here. Over 65s £6.50 (subsidised by the HPC Community Fund). Under 65s are £10.