Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Oct 21, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea artist starts exhibition of colourful paintings

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea artist Sue Hammond-Lovatt has a colourful exhibition of her art underway in the town this week.

Her latest series of paintings, titled ‘time and space’, are on display at Burnham’s Princess Theatre in The Cabaret Cafe on weekdays, 9-3, until the end of October.

“For some time I had been thinking of using an aerial photograph I had seen of the Somerset landscape covered in snow which clearly showed traces of previous ages,” she says.

“The day the world went quiet I had the time to paint and I began ‘Traces of Time’, the first and biggest picture in the series.”

“We spent a lot of time watching programmes about places we had been and others we would like to go and I began to think our movements might be limited but that did not limit our imagination; I looked at aerial images of the landscape and imagined floating over Somerset and onto to the blues of the wide open seas and skies of Cornwall.”

“The more I painted, the more abstract the images became.”

Thatchers celebrates 120th harvest as wet summer created 'perfect conditions' for apples
Burnham-On-Sea lifeboat crews called out after 'distress flare sighting'

