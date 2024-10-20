Burnham-On-Sea lifeboat crews called out after ‘distress flare sighting’

Burnham-On-Sea RNLI crews were called out by Coastguards to investigate several reports of a distress flare sighting in the vicinity of the River Parrett.

The crews launched both boats on Thursday morning (17th October) after receiving the call just before 7.40am.

“The Atlantic 85 lifeboat crew was tasked to search up the River Parrett towards Combwich and beyond. Because of the fast incoming flood tide they almost reached Bridgwater in no time at all,” says a spokesman.

“However, with no sign of a casualty, they turned back towards Burnham, and were re-tasked to carry out a shoreline search through the cut between Steart and Stert Island, as far as Lilstock Cove.”

“In the meantime, the D-class lifeboat crew were searching in the River Brue, again with no result.”

“The crews were stood down by Coastguards and returned to Burnham slipway for recovery and washdown by the volunteer shore crew.”

Lifeboat helmsman Nathan Meager said: “Most of us had just sat down for breakfast, which of course we had to leave, and this obviously interfered with the school run. We thank all our employers and families for their co-operation. Every time we launch for a shout, we are potentially saving lives, but we never know what is involved until we launch.”