12.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Oct 21, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea travel agent shop re-opens after refurbishment
News

Burnham-On-Sea travel agent shop re-opens after refurbishment

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A busy Burnham-On-Sea town centre travel agent shop has re-opened after a major revamp.

The TUI travel shop in Burnham-On-Sea High Street was temporarily closed last week while the overhaul went ahead.

The new internal look to store was unveiled on Saturday (October 19th) when it re-opened.

Store manager Jules Parker, pictured with her team, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted with the new look – there is more space for customers with a fresh, modern appearance.”

“Our brochures are now tucked away to remove clutter and we have new illuminated wall panels that show various holiday destinations. It is exciting and we look forward to welcoming customers.”

 

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea lifeboat crews called out after ‘distress flare sighting’
Next article
Coastal erosion study in Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Brean to be unveiled

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
12.4 ° C
13.7 °
11.5 °
84 %
2.7kmh
100 %
Mon
14 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
12 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com