Burnham-On-Sea travel agent shop re-opens after refurbishment

A busy Burnham-On-Sea town centre travel agent shop has re-opened after a major revamp.

The TUI travel shop in Burnham-On-Sea High Street was temporarily closed last week while the overhaul went ahead.

The new internal look to store was unveiled on Saturday (October 19th) when it re-opened.

Store manager Jules Parker, pictured with her team, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted with the new look – there is more space for customers with a fresh, modern appearance.”

“Our brochures are now tucked away to remove clutter and we have new illuminated wall panels that show various holiday destinations. It is exciting and we look forward to welcoming customers.”