Coastal erosion study in Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Brean to be unveiled

Coastal erosion in Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Brean will be in the spotlight when the results of a coastal monitoring project are discussed at a meeting this week.

Berrow Conservation Group is holding a meeting on Tuesday (October 22nd) at Berrow Village Hall where Dr Mark Williams from the Plymouth Coastal Laboratory will be explaining the coastal monitoring project which he and his fellow scientists have been undertaking since 2007.

Berrow Conservation Group spokesperson Andrea Johnstone says: “Dr Williams will give details and evidence of the changes which they have seen over the years and what they are currently predicting.”

“This is, of course, a subject of great significance and importance for all of us who live on our length of Somerset coastline.”

Dr Williams will answer questions at the end of the presentation.

The meeting will start at 7.30pm. Berrow Conservation Group welcomes non-members to its meetings on the fourth Tuesday of every month with a meeting fee of £4.