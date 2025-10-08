Burnham-On-Sea RNLI crews respond to two incidents in busy afternoon of call-outs

Burnham-On-Sea RNLI volunteers were called to assist with two separate incidents on Tuesday afternoon (October 7th), following taskings from Milford Haven Coastguard control.

The first alert came at 2.15pm after an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) was activated in the Bristol Channel near Cardiff.

Burnham’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat, Doris Day and Brian, was taken to the beach for launch. However, with the tide at one of its lowest points of the year, launching proved difficult. As the crew assessed options, the lifeboat was stood down pending further information.

While awaiting updates, a second tasking came in — this time to assist a person reportedly in difficulty at Brean. Due to the shallow water and proximity to the beach, Burnham’s smaller D-Class lifeboat, Burnham Reach, was launched. On arrival, the incident had already concluded, and the crew was stood down.

Both lifeboats returned to the station for a muddy wash-down, refuelling, and preparation for future call-outs.

Duty Launch Authority Nigel Morton said: “It was a busy afternoon for us, with taskings both in deeper, more open water, and closer to the shore in shallower water.”

“Our two boats offer capabilities in both environments, and yesterday demonstrated the differing taskings that we need to be able to respond to.”