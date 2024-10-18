Burnham-On-Sea Book Festival literary festival competition launches

Burnham-On-Sea Book Festival is all set to return to The Princess Theatre and library next year – and its writing and cover competitions are now open for entries.

Poets and short story writers can enter in three age categories, 11 and under, 12 – 18 and 19+ can enter here: Writing Competition

Residents of Somerset and North Somerset can enter a maximum of three short stories and poems free of charge. Entrants anywhere else in the UK are subject to small fee. Entries will close on February 28th.

Sponsored by crime writer, Damien Boyd, there will be cash prizes and a chance of publication in the annual anthology.

“Year on year, we’ve seen an increase in the number of the entrants and hopefully this year we will see even more,” says author and treasurer, Jonathan Pinnock.

Artists can also enter the cover competition here: Cover Competition. Entrants must be residents of Somerset or North Somerset and can enter up to three pieces free of charge.

The winning image will be the cover of next year’s book, and the artist will receive a cash prize.

“There’s no specific theme,” artist and judge Juliet Farnese adds. “Last year’s cover bucked the trend of the previous years, so don’t be afraid to be bold.”

The festival is currently looking for a sponsor for the cover competition. Interested businesses or residents should email info@burnhambookfest.co.uk.

The festival will take place over just one day in 2025.

“Due to commitments of the volunteers and costs, we’ve decided to pare it back this year,” organiser Lewis Coleman says. “It still promises to be jam-packed with talks, workshops, panel events and an evening event in the main hall.”

“The hall will be open during the day as a hub for authors and readers to meet and mingle, as normal.”

Burnham Book Festival takes place on Saturday May 17th 2025.

