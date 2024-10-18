Businesses in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area announced as finalists for Tourism Awards

Tourism businesses in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have this week been announced as finalists for the 2024 Bristol, Bath, and Somerset Tourism Awards.

The awards celebrate excellence within regional tourism, and this year’s panel of judges faced a challenging task as they reviewed an impressive array of exceptional entries.

Local finalists include Rich’s Cider Farm at Watchfield near Highbridge, Sandy Glade Holiday Park in Berrow, Wall Eden Farm in East Huntspill, and Willow Tree Farm near Highbridge.

There are 65 finalists, who each underwent a thorough evaluation that included an in-depth review of entry forms, online presence, and, in most cases, an on-site visit. All participants, whether winners or not, receive detailed feedback on their entries.

Nell Barrington, Awards Director, says: “We were delighted with the number and quality of entrants this year including many small businesses who had entered for the first time. We look forward to celebrating all their achievements on awards night.”

The finalists will have to wait until the prestigious awards ceremony at Batch Country House in Lympsham on 5th December to find out if they have won a Bronze, Silver or Gold award. Winners from certain categories will then be fast tracked to represent the region in the national VisitEngland Awards in 2025.

Finalists of Tourism Awards:

ACCESSIBLE AND INCLUSIVE TOURISM AWARD

ACTIVE & LEARNING EXPERIENCE OF THE YEAR

Tree Tops – Adventure Bristol, Bristol

Unearthing Aquae Sulis – Life in a Roman Town, The Roman Baths, Bath

Adventure Caving Experience – Wild Wookey, Wells

B&B AND GUESTHOUSE OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Voltshare

BUSINESS EVENTS VENUE OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Aldwick Estate

CAFÉ/TEAROOM OF THE YEAR

Commended

Withypool Tearoom, Minehead

CAMPING AND CARAVANNING PARK OF THE YEAR

CASUAL DINING AWARD

DOG FRIENDLY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

ETHICAL, RESPONSIBLE & SUSTAINABLE TOURISM AWARD, sponsored by NFU Mutual North Somerset & Chew Valley

GLAMPING BUSINESS OF THE YEAR sponsored by Anytime Booking

HOLIDAY PARK OF THE YEAR sponsored by Tozers

INTERNATIONAL TOURISM AWARD sponsored by Bristol Airport

Commended

LARGE VISITOR ATTRACTION OF THE YEAR sponsored by Albert Goodman

NEW TOURISM BUSINESS AWARD sponsored by Visit West

PUB OF THE YEAR

RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR

Commended

The Sepoy Club, Bath

SELF CATERING ACCOMMODATION OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Quality in Tourism

SMALL VISITOR ATTRACTION OF THE YEAR

SPA & WELLBEING EXPERIENCE OF THE YEAR

Commended

CBD Stress at HarSPA – Bristol Harbour Hotel, Bristol

TOURISM EVENT / FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR sponsored by Suez

Commended

WSRA Steam Rally 2024, Bishops Lydeard

VISITOR INFORMATION SERVICE OF THE YEAR, sponsored by South West Visitor Economy Hub

WEDDING VENUE OF THE YEAR

For more information about the finalists and commended businesses visit www.somersettourismawards.org.uk.