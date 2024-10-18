Businesses in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area announced as finalists for Tourism Awards

Tourism businesses in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have this week been announced as finalists for the 2024 Bristol, Bath, and Somerset Tourism Awards.
The awards celebrate excellence within regional tourism, and this year’s panel of judges faced a challenging task as they reviewed an impressive array of exceptional entries.
Local finalists include Rich’s Cider Farm at Watchfield near Highbridge, Sandy Glade Holiday Park in Berrow, Wall Eden Farm in East Huntspill, and Willow Tree Farm near Highbridge.
There are 65 finalists, who each underwent a thorough evaluation that included an in-depth review of entry forms, online presence, and, in most cases, an on-site visit. All participants, whether winners or not, receive detailed feedback on their entries.
Nell Barrington, Awards Director, says: “We were delighted with the number and quality of entrants this year including many small businesses who had entered for the first time. We look forward to celebrating all their achievements on awards night.”
The finalists will have to wait until the prestigious awards ceremony at Batch Country House in Lympsham on 5th December to find out if they have won a Bronze, Silver or Gold award. Winners from certain categories will then be fast tracked to represent the region in the national VisitEngland Awards in 2025.
Finalists of Tourism Awards:
ACCESSIBLE AND INCLUSIVE TOURISM AWARD
Finalists
- Bristol Zoological Society, Bristol
- The Roman Baths, Bath
- WWT Slimbridge Wetland Centre, Slimbridge
ACTIVE & LEARNING EXPERIENCE OF THE YEAR
Finalists
- Tree Tops – Adventure Bristol, Bristol
- Unearthing Aquae Sulis – Life in a Roman Town, The Roman Baths, Bath
- Adventure Caving Experience – Wild Wookey, Wells
B&B AND GUESTHOUSE OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Voltshare
Finalists
- Myrtle Cottage B&B, Porlock
- The Cross at Croscombe, Wells
- The Litton, Radstock
BUSINESS EVENTS VENUE OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Aldwick Estate
Finalists
- Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham
- Wall Eden Farm, East Huntspill
CAFÉ/TEAROOM OF THE YEAR
Finalists
- Pedalabikeaway, Coleford
- Searcys at The Pump Room, Bath
- The Loft Cafe, Wells
Commended
- Withypool Tearoom, Minehead
CAMPING AND CARAVANNING PARK OF THE YEAR
Finalists
- Knowle Meadow Camping, Chard
- Mendip Basecamp, Churchill
CASUAL DINING AWARD
Finalists
- Noah’s, Bristol
- Rich’s Cider Farm, Highbridge
DOG FRIENDLY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
Finalists
- Holi Moli Beach Hut, Dunster
- The Litton, Radstock
- Wells Cathedral, Wells
ETHICAL, RESPONSIBLE & SUSTAINABLE TOURISM AWARD, sponsored by NFU Mutual North Somerset & Chew Valley
Finalists
- Berwick Lodge , Bristol
- Space Adventurers, Taunton
- The Roost Luxury Glamping, Mitcheldean
- Wytch Wood Camping, Crewkerne
GLAMPING BUSINESS OF THE YEAR sponsored by Anytime Booking
Finalists
- Hadspen Glamping, Castle Cary
- Old Rectory House, Kilve
- The Roost Luxury Glamping, Mitcheldean
HOLIDAY PARK OF THE YEAR sponsored by Tozers
Finalists
- Riverside Holiday Village, Bleadon
- Sandy Glade Holiday Park, Berrow
- Wall Eden Farm, East Huntspill
INTERNATIONAL TOURISM AWARD sponsored by Bristol Airport
Finalists
- De Vere Tortworth Court, Wotton Under Edge
- In & Beyond Bath, Bath
Commended
- De Vere Tortworth Court, Wotton Under Edge
- Double Tree by Hilton Cadbury House, Congresbury
LARGE VISITOR ATTRACTION OF THE YEAR sponsored by Albert Goodman
Finalists
- Aerospace Bristol, Bristol
- The Roman Baths , Bath
- Wake The Tiger, Bristol
- WWT Slimbridge Wetland Centre, Slimbridge
NEW TOURISM BUSINESS AWARD sponsored by Visit West
Finalists
- Hadspen Glamping, Castle Cary
- Knowle Meadow Camping, Chard
- Noah’s, Bristol
- Sparks Bristol, Bristol
PUB OF THE YEAR
Finalists
- The Cross Keys Inn, Lydford on Fosse
- The Litton, Wells
RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR
Finalists
- BANK Restaurant, Bristol
- Mattancherry Restaurant, Taunton
- The Granary, Bristol
Commended
- The Sepoy Club, Bath
SELF CATERING ACCOMMODATION OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Quality in Tourism
Finalists
- Croftview – Hinton Park Holidays, Hinton St George
- Culls Cottage – Eco Chic Cottages, Southrop
- Willow Tree Farm, Highbridge
SMALL VISITOR ATTRACTION OF THE YEAR
Finalists
- Mompesson House (National Trust), Salisbury
- No 1. Royal Crescent, Bath
- The Bird of Prey Project, Bath
SPA & WELLBEING EXPERIENCE OF THE YEAR
Commended
- CBD Stress at HarSPA – Bristol Harbour Hotel, Bristol
TOURISM EVENT / FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR sponsored by Suez
Finalists
- Bristol Light Festival 2024
- Peter Walkers Peace Doves at Wells Cathedral
- The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at Victoria Art Gallery, Bath
Commended
- WSRA Steam Rally 2024, Bishops Lydeard
VISITOR INFORMATION SERVICE OF THE YEAR, sponsored by South West Visitor Economy Hub
Finalists
WEDDING VENUE OF THE YEAR
Finalists
- Coombe Lodge, Bristol
- Orchardleigh Estate, Frome
- The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa, Bath
For more information about the finalists and commended businesses visit www.somersettourismawards.org.uk.