Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Oct 19, 2024
News

Businesses in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area announced as finalists for Tourism Awards

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Tourism businesses in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have this week been announced as finalists for the 2024 Bristol, Bath, and Somerset Tourism Awards.

The awards celebrate excellence within regional tourism, and this year’s panel of judges faced a challenging task as they reviewed an impressive array of exceptional entries.

Local finalists include Rich’s Cider Farm at Watchfield near Highbridge, Sandy Glade Holiday Park in Berrow, Wall Eden Farm in East Huntspill,  and Willow Tree Farm near  Highbridge.

There are 65 finalists, who each underwent a thorough evaluation that included an in-depth review of entry forms, online presence, and, in most cases, an on-site visit.  All participants, whether winners or not, receive detailed feedback on their entries.

Nell Barrington, Awards Director, says: “We were delighted with the number and quality of entrants this year including many small businesses who had entered for the first time.  We look forward to celebrating all their achievements on awards night.”

The finalists will have to wait until the prestigious awards ceremony at Batch Country House in Lympsham on 5th December to find out if they have won a Bronze, Silver or Gold award.  Winners from certain categories will then be fast tracked to represent the region in the national VisitEngland Awards in 2025.

Finalists of Tourism Awards:

ACCESSIBLE AND INCLUSIVE TOURISM AWARD

Finalists

ACTIVE & LEARNING EXPERIENCE OF THE YEAR

Finalists

B&B AND GUESTHOUSE OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Voltshare

Finalists

BUSINESS EVENTS VENUE OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Aldwick Estate

Finalists

CAFÉ/TEAROOM OF THE YEAR

Finalists

Commended

CAMPING AND CARAVANNING PARK OF THE YEAR

Finalists

CASUAL DINING AWARD

Finalists

DOG FRIENDLY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Finalists

ETHICAL, RESPONSIBLE & SUSTAINABLE TOURISM AWARD, sponsored by NFU Mutual North Somerset & Chew Valley

Finalists

GLAMPING BUSINESS OF THE YEAR sponsored by Anytime Booking 

Finalists

HOLIDAY PARK OF THE YEAR sponsored by Tozers

Finalists

INTERNATIONAL TOURISM AWARD sponsored by Bristol Airport  

Finalists

Commended

LARGE VISITOR ATTRACTION OF THE YEAR sponsored by Albert Goodman

Finalists

NEW TOURISM BUSINESS AWARD sponsored by Visit West

Finalists

PUB OF THE YEAR

Finalists

RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR

Finalists

Commended

SELF CATERING ACCOMMODATION OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Quality in Tourism

Finalists

SMALL VISITOR ATTRACTION OF THE YEAR

Finalists

SPA & WELLBEING EXPERIENCE OF THE YEAR

Commended

TOURISM EVENT / FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR sponsored by Suez

Finalists

Commended

VISITOR INFORMATION SERVICE OF THE YEAR, sponsored by South West Visitor Economy Hub

Finalists

WEDDING VENUE OF THE YEAR

Finalists

For more information about the finalists and commended businesses visit www.somersettourismawards.org.uk.

