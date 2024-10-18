Local solar energy farm offers £25,000 to ‘green’ community projects in Burnham area

A solar energy company based between Burnham-On-Sea and Weston is offering grant funds for local projects that benefit both the community and the environment.

Burnham and Weston Energy CIC, a not-for-profit community interest company, has launched the latest round of its long-running Sunshine Fund, with £25,000 available.

Community organisations with projects that benefit both the local community, and the environment, are being invited to apply.

Burnham and Weston Energy CIC is a local energy enterprise that operates a 9.3MW community solar farm at Wick Farm, between Burnham-On-Sea and Weston.

The 36,000 panel solar array has been up and running since 2016, generating electricity for the equivalent of over 2,000 homes.

In 2024, the Sunshine Fund has supported projects including educational initiatives, energy efficiency upgrades, LED lighting for community halls and solar panels for a new community shop. You can learn more about the Fund at: https://www.burnhamandwestonenergy.co.uk/sunshinefund/

The Sunshine Fund started in 2019. Potential areas for funding include nature conservation and environmental education; engaging schools, children, and adults; renewable energy initiatives; and energy efficiency measures in schools and community buildings.