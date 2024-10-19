Burnham-On-Sea MP launches Christmas card competition for local children

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has launched a local Christmas card competition for all primary-aged children in the constituency.

He is inviting all Reception, Key Stage One, and Key Stage Two children in the Constituency to unleash their creativity and design a festive card for his official Christmas card this year.

“The winning design will be printed and sent out to people across the constituency and beyond,” he says, adding that he looks forward to seeing the imaginative and joyful designs children come up with.

The winner’s name and school will also be featured inside the card.

Please create your entry on A4 paper using pencils, pens, or paint. Glitter is discouraged for environmental reasons.

Entrants must live in or attend a primary school within the constituency and currently be in Reception, Key Stage One, or Key Stage Two. Each child may submit only one entry.

Please send your design to Ashley Fox MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA, with your name, school, and year group clearly marked on the back. Also, please provide an email address for your school or parent/carer.

All entries must arrive by Friday 15th November.