An afternoon tea event is to be held in Burnham-On-Sea today (Sunday October 20th) for mental health charity MIND.

Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre in Berrow Road will host the fundraiser from 2-4pm with all welcome to attend.

The organisers will invite a donation of £10 towards MIND and its mental health support work in the area.

Teas, cakes and refereshments will be available.