New video promotes Burnham-On-Sea’s positive features after negative national press coverage

A video creator who works on short documentaries has featured Burnham-On-Sea in her latest production to counter the negative national press the town has received in recent years.

Nicola Bartlett, from Bristol, publishes her documentaries and videos on YouTube, and added Burnham-On-Sea to the list of places she focused on.

She began by covering Weston-super-Mare and the surrounding area, publishing her works through her Nicola Explores channel.

She said: “I created it because Burnham-On-Sea has received negative press in recent years, including being very high on ‘worst town in the UK’ lists. I disagree with the national press coverage and have created a short film to inspire others to visit the town and see for themselves.

“Burnham-On-Sea is full of natural beauty and interesting landmarks such as the iconic Low Lighthouse and the shortest pier in the UK.”

“As high streets go, it also has a huge variety of shops and services as well as its own independent cinema and the Princess Theatre is nearby, so I think that’s pretty impressive for a small town. I’ve enjoyed visiting since childhood and it’s the beauty of the coastline that keeps drawing me back.”