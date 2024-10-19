14 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Oct 20, 2024
News

Met Office issues warning for heavy rain in Burnham area today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain in the Burnham-On-Sea area today (Sunday) has been issued by the Met Office.

The warning is in place from 3am until midday.

“A spell of heavy rain associated with Storm Ashley may bring some disruption to transport and travel on Sunday morning.”

“Heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds, will push east through Sunday morning.”

“Most areas will see 15-25 mm of rain, whilst upslopes exposed to the strong southerly winds could see 35-45 mm, possibly as much as 65 mm for parts.”

“Given recent wet weather, expected totals are likely to cause some disruption, before rain clears.”

