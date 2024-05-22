Burnham-On-Sea voters will head to the polls for General Election on Thursday July 4th

Voters in the Burnham-On-Sea area will be heading to the polls on July 4th after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a summer general election in a statement outside Downing Street.

The snap summer election will see our area become part of the new Bridgwater parliamentary seat which includes Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Berrow, Brean and Bridgwater.

Several candidates have already announced they are standing in the new constituency:

Conservatives: Ashley Fox

Green Party: Charlie Graham

Labour Party: Leigh Redman

Liberal Democrats: Claire Sully

Independent: Pelé Barnes

As reported here, The Boundary Commission announced that constituency boundary changes will see Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Berrow and Brean moving out of the existing Wells constituency and into the new constituency.

Bridgwater’s current MP Ian Liddell-Grainger will instead be standing for election in the new Tiverton and Minehead constituency.

Meanwhile, the Wells and Mendip Hills consituency will still include Brent Knoll, Burnham Without and villages including Mark and Wedmore where Tessa Munt will be standing for the Lib Dems along with Reform UK’s Helen Hims, Independent Abi McGuire and The Green Party’s Peter Welsh. James Heappey, the incumbent Tory MP, announced he is stepping down. The Conservative Party has not yet announced a candidate for the Wells seat.