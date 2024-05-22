Burnham-On-Sea’s St Joseph’s School unveils new £10k outdoor classroom

Pupils at a Burnham-On-Sea school are this week celebrating the launch of their new outdoor classroom area.

St Jospeh’s School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday (May 22nd) to formally open the new £10,500 facilities, as pictured here, funded by The Friends of St Joseph’s.

A spokesperson says: “The Friends of St Joseph’s was established over 25 years ago to raise funds to further enhance the education of the children of St Joseph’s.”

“Over the years a great deal of money has been raised through charity events, discos and fun days, and used to support our children’s education through trips, ‘wow days’ and library updates.”

“The current committee have been in office for the last 4-5 years and have worked hard with the team to raise funds even through the pandemic, and wanted to leave a legacy to the school of their time.”

“Paul Carter (Chair), Selina Price (Vice Chair) and Kate Elliott (Secretary/Treasurer) will hand over the reins to a new committee later this year.”

Following consultation with Headteacher Mrs Suik, it was decided that an outdoor classroom would be a great way to do this, providing the children with an additional learning space that encourages the children out of the classroom.

The Friends of St Joseph’s adds: “It can be used for outdoor nature lessons, breakout sessions and a quiet space for the children to sit during break times.”

“It also makes great use of an under-utilised area of the school. We hope the children and staff of St Joseph’s enjoy this open space for many years to come!”

Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by former teacher Louise Orledge and members of The Friends of St Joseph’s and the school.

The area of the school was unused and has been transformed with the investment by The Friends group.