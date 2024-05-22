Group of travellers pitch up on Burnham-On-Sea seafront car park

Legal proceedings have been started by Somerset Council to move a group of travellers who have set up in a Burnham-On-Sea car park this week.

Ten vehicles arrived in the Pier Street car park at the back of B&M’s store on Tuesday evening (May 21st), as pictured here.

Burnham-On-Sea Police carried out welfare checks on Wednesday and a Somerset Council spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com that it is taking steps to begin the process of moving them on.

It is the first large encampment to visit Burnham this year after a series of visits last year, which led to Burnham and Highbridge Town Council holding several meetings with residents, Somerset Council and Police over the winter.

The council has asked residents to report all incidents to the Police through 101 or online and, if in danger, via 999.

Somerset Council recently said it is retaining the large concrete ‘lego’ blocks around the Cassis Close playing felds to try and prevent visits by travellers there.