Scores of new concrete blocks have this week been installed around a Burnham-On-Sea playing field to halt travellers gaining access.

Over 60 of the large blocks have been lifted in place around each of the entrances to Burnham’s Cassis Close playing fields where there have been several visits by groups of travellers over the summer.

The concrete blocks have been installed by Somerset Council to block access points next to the BAY Centre, Burnham Football Club, Sea Cadets, and along the rear access points along Worston Lane.

Mike Lang, spokesperson for the BAY Centre in Cassis Close, welcomed the installation as a “positive step” to securing the fields.

Travellers have visited several Burnham and Highbridge locations this summer, including Proper Job car park in Highbridge earlier this week, the lawns outside the Sailing Club last week, and previously the Bank Street car park in Highbridge, Burnham’s B&M car park, the Cassis Close car park, and Cassis Close playing fields.