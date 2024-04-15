A group of Burnham-On-Sea town councillors and residents have met with local Police to discuss how to improve the response to traveller encampments.

The latest meeting follows a public meeting in Burnham during February when local concerns and issues were discussed.

At this month’s meeting, residents informed Acting Inspector Rose Green of the issues that had occurred last year and their concerns regarding the speed of the Police’s response.

The Local Neighbourhood Policing Team will be arranging a further drop-in event at the Bay Centre in Burnham before the summer for residents in the Cassis Close area to be updated and provided with safety information.

A local resident will also be setting up a Neighbourhood Watch Group and leaflets will be distributed locally with information.

Cllr Lesley Millard, Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor, who chaired the meeting, said: “This was a useful meeting that provided reassurance to the residents that lessons had been learnt from last year. The Police drop-in session will be a useful way for residents to share any concerns and get advice.”

Residents have been reminded to report all incidents to the Police through 101 or online or, if in danger, via 999.

Somerset Council recently said it will retain the large concrete ‘lego’ blocks around the Cassis Close playing felds to try and prevent visits by travellers.

Pictured: Top, travellers on Burnham’s Cassis Close playing fields last summer, and, above, a meeting with the Mayor and residents to discuss the issues earlier this year