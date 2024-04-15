A traditional seaside Punch and Judy show has returned to Burnham-On-Sea seafront this month for the new tourist season.

‘Professor’ Paul Wheeler has been granted a concession from Somerset Council to run his seaside show on the town’s Esplanade, near the jetty.

Weather permitting, his traditional Punch & Judy shows will be held on several Sundays this month and over the summer. There is a small charge of £2 per person.

Paul says: “I’m delighted to be returning to Burnham-On-Sea in my 13th season. I am looking forward to seeing many friends, locals and holidaymakers through the summer season.”

Paul has previously performed his show on ITV1’s This Morning and on Channel 5’s Paul Merton’s Great Adventures.

“I always receive very positive feedback from people who come to the shows in Burnham – they are very much a seaside tradition,” he says.

Paul’s been performing on and off since he was aged seven and has been fully employed in the role since 2005. He is also a full member of the Punch & Judy Fellowship and Equity.