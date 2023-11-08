A grand total of £8,652.17 was collected for local good causes from spectators lining the route of Monday’s Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Carnival.

The figure was significantly down from £10,408 last year, but given the poor weather and economic woes, organisers say it is understandable and have thanked spectators for their donations.

An army of volunteers gathered on Tuesday, as pictured here, to count the thousands of coins, which had to be dried first due to the wet weather on Monday night, and then counted and bagged.

Carnival Chair Annalee New told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The amount was down from last year but we are obviously very grateful to all those who donated and who turned out to support the entrants.”

Visitors got to see over 60 entries parade through the town in a spectacle of colour and excitement.

Judges awarded the best entry in the entire procession to Ramblers Carnival Club for its ‘Trawlermen’ cart while Burnham’s own Hillview Carnival Club won several categories for its ‘Sweet Dreams’ entry – see the Burnham-On-Sea 2023 Carnival results.

Carnival collection totals in Burnham-On-Sea

The amount collected at the Highbridge & Burnham Carnival during recent years:

2023 – £8,652.17

£8,652.17 2022 – £10,408

£10,408 2021 – £2,331 (smaller walking carnival held in pandemic)

– £2,331 (smaller walking carnival held in pandemic) 2020 – No carnival held in pandemic

– No carnival held in pandemic 2019 – £11,116

£11,116 2018 – £12,769

– £12,769 2017 – £13,430 (all-time record total)

£13,430 (all-time record total) 2016 – £12,944

£12,944 2015 – £10,454

£10,454 2014 – £11,645

£11,645 2013 – £10,765

£10,765 2012 – £9,400

£9,400 2011 – £11,298

£11,298 2010 – £9,400

£9,400 2009 – £10,332

£10,332 2008 – £9,600

£9,600 2007 – £11,000

Carnival collection count in photos

Thousands of coins collected during Monday carnival were emptied from collection buckets and tubs, then dried as many were wet due to the rain, before being sorted into correct denominations, counted and then bagged and taken to the bank.