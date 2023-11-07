Ramblers Carnival Club took the top spot at Monday’s 2023 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival with this stunning entry.

The Bridgwater club’s dazzling cart, called ‘Trawlermen’, featured a mass of movement and colour, complete with atmospheric music. The judges awarded it the top spot for ‘best entry in the entire procession’ and also the ‘best feature entry’.

Members of Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club were celebrating after their impressive entry, ‘Sweet Dreams’, won first place in the ‘juvenile feature’ category over Marina Sydenham.

The Burnham club also won awards for ‘best local entry’ and ‘Chairman’s local choice’.

Burnham and Highbridge Carnival 2023 results:

Class 1 – Tableaux Mounted Open

1 Huckyduck – December the 25th

2 Pentathlon CC – Zulu

3 King William – Ukotoa

4 Wills CC – Coppelius’s Toy Theatre

5 Oasis – Heart of Oak BOS.com

6 Centurion – Steampunk Revolution

Class 3 – Feature Mounted (Open):

1 Ramblers CC – Trawlermen Burnham-On-Sea.com

2 Marketeers CC – Dames

3 Gremlins CC – The Travelling Show

4 Masqueraders CC – Ohana

5 Lime Kiln CC – Race Night

6 Renegades CC – Carnaval Del Barrio

Class 5 – Comic Feature

1 Newmarket CC – Dirty Laundry

2 Nunsford Nutters – Plucking

3 Luckington CC – Waka Waka Wild

4 One Plus One – Eyes Down BOS.com

5 2R’s CC – Got Wood

Class 6 – Juvenile Feature:

1 Hillview JCC – Sweet Dreams

2 Marina Sydenham JCC – Gustafson’s Workshop

Class 7 – Groups of Masqueraders (adult or mixed):

1 Academy of Carnival – Miss Panto 2023

2 Smandy’s CC – Jack – He’s Back

3 Wilfs CC – The Good Go To Heaven

4 Bridgwater Belles – Flight of the Forest

Class 8 – Groups of Masqueraders (Juvenile):

1 Rhythm Fever – Day of the Dead

2 Starlight Dance and Musical – Dancing with the Dead

3 School of Funk – Sound of the Police

4 Crusaders Cubs – Yeehaw

Class 9 – Groups of Masqueraders Mixed

1 ABC CC – We can, can u?

2 AOC Peach Family – Christmas Down Under

Class 10 – Pairs

1 A&A CC – The Dragon

2 Dee Gees – A Flying Visit

3 AOC – Ruth and Rio Welsh – Animatronics

Class 11 – Single Masquerader (Adult)

1 Jacks CC – Sambista

2 AOC Adam Cox – Fire Lord

3 Tizzy’s – Master of Time

4 Roger Muspratt – Ming The Merciless

Class 12 – Single Masquerader (Juvenile)

1 Little R – Festival of Little R

2 Jiggle Junior CC – Rise of the Phoenix

Class 14 – Best Decorated Towing Vehicle

1 Ramblers CC – Trawlermen

2 Masqueraders CC – Ohana

3 Gremlins CC – The Travelling Show

4 Renegades CC – Carnaval Del Barrio

Class 15 – Best dressed Towing Vehicle Driver

1 Griffens CC – This Old House

2 Marketeers CC – Dames

3 Mendip Vale CC – Wham Bam, Thank You Glam!

4 Westonzyland CC – Amazonia

Class 16 – Anything Goes

1 Batman – Batmobile BOS.com

Class 18 – Best Decorated Generator

1 Ramblers CC – Trawlermen

2 Gremlins CC – The Travelling Show

3 Masqueraders CC – Ohana

4 Griffens CC – This Old House

5 Renegades CC – Carnaval Del Barrio

Class 19 – Best Entry in Procession

1 Ramblers CC – Trawlermen

Class 20 – Best Local Entry:

1 Hillview – Sweet Dreams

Class 21 – Most outstanding costumes (mounted)

1 Marketeers CC – Dames

2 Lime Kiln CC – Race Night BOS.com

Class 22 – Most outstanding costume (non mounted)

1 Rhythm Fever CC – Day of the Dead

Class 23 – Best Feature Entry

1 Ramblers CC – Trawlermen

Class 24 – Best Tableaux Entry

1 Huckyduck CC – December The 25th

Class 25 – Chairman’s Choice (open)

1 Huckyduck CC – December The 25th

Class 26 – Chairman’s Choice (local)

1 Hillview CC – Sweet Dreams