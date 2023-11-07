Swimming pools in Burnham-On-Sea and Brean are set to receive funding boosts from the government’s Swimming Pool Support Fund.

Brean Splash and Burnham-On-Sea Swim and Sports Academy are among five swimming pool facilities within Somerset that will benefit.

It comes after Somerset Council this week announced it has been awarded £211,208 from the government’s Swimming Pool Support Fund (Phase 1).

The money will also be shared among Frome Leisure Centre, Shepton Mallet Lido and Wells Leisure Centre.

The funding is designed to help swimming pool operators with the increased costs of utility bills and swimming pool chemicals.

Cllr Federica Smith-Roberts told Burnham-On-Sea.com that the council is pleased to have received the funding.

She adds: “These funds will provide welcome support to the operators of these five sites at what is a financially challenging time for swimming pool operators and will support them to continue to provide public swimming, positively contributing to residents’ health and wellbeing as well as providing a place for local school children to learn to swim.”

Somerset Council has also submitted an application to Phase 2 of the Swimming Pool Support Fund which will provide grant funding for capital investments to help swimming pools become more energy efficient. The outcome of that application is expected in the new year.

Find out more about the Support fund at https://www.gov.uk/government/news/nearly-200-leisure-centres-supported-by-swimming-pool-support-fund