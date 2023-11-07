A ceremony is to be held to mark Armistice Day in Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday (November 11th).

A short act of remembrance will take place next to the town’s flag pole in Old Station Approach at 11am, organised by the Town Council.

“The flag will be lowered to half-mast followed by two minutes silence and prayers. All are welcome to attend,” says a spokesperson.

“There will be two minutes silence to remember those local people who gave their lives in conflicts.”

The Armistice was an agreement to end the fighting of the First World War as a prelude to peace negotiations and began on the 11th November 1918 at 11am.