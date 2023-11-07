Gymnasts from Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are celebrating more success after a trip to Germany.

The Monarchs Gymnastics Club travelled to Mainz in Germany to compete in the annual Guttenburg Acrobatics Cup.

The club’s Mandy Warburton told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was a 15-hour drive by coach and then we competed against some of the best clubs in Italy, Switzerland, the UK and Germany.”

“Once again, the team achieved some very good results all round and we have come back with several medals.”

“Among those celebrating are: Juno, Ava and Phoenix 2nd; Leo and Cai 1st; Emily, Erin and Grace 3rd; Harriet, Izzy and Lily 15th; Evie and Ellouise 8th; Maddie, Felicity and Aeesha 9th; Izzy and Lily 16th.”

“I would like to say a massive well done to all the gymnasts that competed – they all did amazingly.”

She adds: “I would also like to say a massive thank you to Burnham and Highbridge Town Council for helping us get to the competition with the grant that we were awarded; plus the Windmill Bar and Bistro at Edithmead for holding a race night to raise funds for us; and also to Mike Sherman who ran a Marathon in Lochness and fundraised to help us on the way.”