Pawlett Primary School Academy has been rated as ‘good’ in all areas in a new Ofsted inspection.

It has found that ‘respect was at the heart of the school’ and that ‘pupils feel safe and are happy in this school.’

Inspectors also highlighted pupils’ reading, the school curriculum, provision for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) who learn alongside their peers.

Ofsted added: “The school supports teachers well. Teachers are positive about The Priory Learning Trust’s work to improve their skills. They benefit from working with colleagues from other schools and trust specialists to deepen their subject knowledge.”

Principal Emma Barker says: “We are over the moon with this result. All the hard work we do is always with our children at the heart of it and it is brilliant this has been recognised and validated.”

The school continues on their improvement journey making further improvements where needed.

“Every school is on a journey and we will continue ours to make it even better,” continued Emma.

Lisa Dadds, Director of Primary Education and Standards says: “We are delighted with how well our inspection went – the love and care that is shown day in day out at Pawlett is clear to see and the children, staff and community is thriving.”

Pawlett Primary School Academy is part of The Priory Learning Trust. The school will have tours for parents, carers and families on 9th November at 3.30pm.

If anyone would like to know more about the school, get in touch info@ppsa.theplt.org.uk