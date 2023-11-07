Members of Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club are celebrating after winning several categories at the town’s carnival on Monday night (November 6th).

The club’s colourful cart, called ‘Sweet Dreams’, won three categories during the second event of the carnival season, including ‘best juvenile cart’ over second-placed Bridgwater club Marina Sydenham. See the full 2023 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival results.

Julia Rosser, Hillview’s Chair, said: “We are delighted – it has been a really great start to the carnival season for the team. It has been 14 years since we last won Bridgwater and we were over the moon to win in our home town on Monday!”

“I am incredibly proud of the chilldren and the whole team. It was horrible weather on Monday evening but the kids did us proud and really danced their hearts out.”

“It is a great start to the carnival season, especially in our 50th anniversary year.”

21 children are performing on the £15,000 cart and over 20 volunteers have worked on the build for several months since the Spring.

Julia adds: “Hillview are proud to dazzle you in our 50th anniversary year with colour, spinning sweets and thoroughly tickle your taste buds with our entry this year, called Sweet Dreams.”

“We are seeing the world through the eyes of our inner child – our children ‘candy’ wait to perform for you this year! We have 21 children on the cart ranging from 8-16 years with 9 of them experiencing performing on our cart for the first time.”

“We are very proud that in our 50th anniversary year the theme was chosen by the children, while the music and design has been based on their imaginations, so it should be the most appropriate children’s cart that we have ever produced!”

“Of course, our entry this year wouldn’t be possible without the continued support of many local businesses, but particularly Burnham Waste Ltd, DLB Fabrications, Groves Extreme Clean, Highbridge Caravans, The Lighthouse Inn and Sandy Glade Caravan Park.”

“We totally rely on local support to entertain you every year, so please follow the link here to support us if you can! Please give us a big wave and a cheer when you see us.”

The new cart was filmed below leaving its building shed in Highbridge on Saturday morning, ahead of the start of the start of the season ib Bridgwater.