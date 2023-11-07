Large crowds turned out to watch Burnham-On-Sea’s Carnival last night (Monday, November 6th) when dozens of illuminated carts rolled through the town in a dazzling procession.

Heavy showers of rain failed to dampen spirits among the spectators who lined the route to watch over 60 colourful entries take part, with more than 40 carts. See the results of 2023 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival.

The procession was temporarily delayed at one point when a hole emerged on a concrete traffic island at the junction of Victoria Street and Manor Road after it caused concern for several carnival cart teams. Sandbags were brought in to fill the hole and enable the procession to continue.

As the parade approached Pier Street, clubs also reduced the music volume on their carts by 50% in respect of missing man Peter Jeffery who attempted to save a woman and her dog from the jetty on Sunday October 29th and remains missing.

The Highbridge and Burnham Carnival Queen Scarlett Puddy and her Princesses Pixie Owen-Perks and Lola Tilson were near the front of the procession in a classic car. They were chosen by judges at a special event earlier this year.

Also near the front of the procession were Burnham’s Bike Knights motorbikes, plus local emergency services BARB, Burnham Coastguard and the RNLI.

Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was wonderful to see such large crowds out along the route enjoying the procession.”

“My thanks go to all the clubs and organisers for making it so successful.”

“I also thank the clubs for taking part in a dignified and respectful act for missing person Peter Jeffery by reducing their carts’ volume in Pier Street near the jetty. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”







Pictured: Burnham-On-Sea Carnival (Pics: Dawson Panter-Wray, Burnham-On-Sea.com)