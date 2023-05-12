Scarlett Puddy, 18, was crowned Burnham-On-Sea’s new Carnival Queen during a special event held in the town on Friday night (May 12th).

The town’s Carnival Royalty evening took place at The Princess Theatre in front of an audience of over 100 people, where Scarlett was chosen by a panel of four judges to lead November’s carnival parade.

This year’s two Carnival Princesses are 10 year-old Pixie Owen-Perks and 11 year-old Lola Tilson. They received prizes from the 2022 Carnival Queen Amy Dunn.

The judges – Carnival President Malcolm Borland plus Steve Winter-Gray, Terri Shadbolt and Jenny Pearson – assessed the entrants on their answers on application forms, their stage presence and answers to the judges’ questions on the stage.

Scarlett said she is “greatly honoured” to have been picked and added that she’s looking forward to the carnival this autumn.

Carnival Chair Annalee New, who organised the royalty evening, thanked all those who had attended and supported the event. She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had a fantastic evening, there was a great line-up of entrants this year – 11 young entrants and four adults. We gave them a chance to choose their title of their role. They were all wonderful and the judges had a tough job choosing the winners.”

During the evening, each of the entrants was asked several questions and encouraged to show their personalities. Aiden Malik was the DJ for the evening.

The selection of the new queen is the first event in the run-up to the 2023 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival, which takes place this year on Monday November 6th.