Carnival clubs at Monday’s Burnham-On-Sea Carnival will be joining a special mark of respect for the man who went missing in the sea next to the town’s jetty last weekend.

The clubs will be turning down the music volume on their carts by 50 per cent when they approach the junction of Pier Street, which leads up to the jetty.

A Burnham-On-Sea Carnival spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “All the carnival clubs and our committee wanted to do something to show our respect at this difficult time.”

“The clubs will therefore be reducing the volume on each of the carts as they approach the traffic lights where Abingdon Street meets Pier Street.”

“The volume will then be turned back up to normal as each cart reaches the other side of the junction for the last section of the carnival route along Marine Drive.”

Organisers say over 63 entries will be taking part in the 2023 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival, with over 40 sparkling carts set to join the parade through the town centre. It will start as usual at 7.30pm with the normal route starting in Love Lane.

The missing man was last seen in the water next to Burnham jetty at around 4pm on Sunday, sparking a major sea search. Eyewitnesses said he entered the sea to try and save a woman and her dog in the sea. The woman and dog were helped to safety but the man remained in the water.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com last night (Thursday, November 2nd) that the man remains missing.