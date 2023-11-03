The fireworks display due to take place from Burnham-On-Sea jetty on Sunday (5th November) has been postponed.

Organisers from the Town Council have announced the decision today in light of the incident last Sunday when a man went missing in the sea after trying to save a woman and dog in the water next to the jetty.

A Town Council spokesperson says: “After a great deal of discussion and debate, Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has decided to postpone the fireworks display this Sunday, in respect of the man who went missing from the jetty earlier this week.”

“The Council’s thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing man and all the emergency services involved in this tragic incident.”

“The Council understands there will be disappointment that the event has been postponed, but thank the residents for their understanding.”

“The Council will be re-arranging the event in due course and further details will be published once a date is confirmed.”