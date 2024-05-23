Former Burnham-On-Sea resident launches mystery and adventure book for children

A former Burnham-On-Sea resident has unveiled a new mystery and adventure book with the aim of exciting children with an absorbing story.

Kimberley Hanks grew up in Burnham, now lives in Cheddar, and is a primary school teacher in Wells.

She has just published and released her first book, called ‘Tales of the Thompson Trio: Lighthouse Cove’.

Kimberley told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “After a decade of experience in the classroom, I have witnessed firsthand the profound impact that books can have on young minds.”

“This has encouraged me to turn my hand to writing something that would excite children. Give them a place to escape to.”

“And most of all, fall in love with the magic of story-telling. Therefore I decided to write a story.”

“‘Tales of the Thompson Trio: Lighthouse Cove’ is a children’s chapter book for 8 years+ that’s full of mystery and adventure, underpinned with a kindness and a bravery all children have within themselves. Whether they know it or not.”

“I have absolutely loved writing this book, however am now trying to ‘spread the word’.”

The new book is currently available on Amazon as an e-book and paperback.