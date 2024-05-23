Secret World Wildlife Rescue in East Huntspill holding event over this Bank Holiday weekend

Secret World Wildlife Rescue in East Huntspill near Burnham-On-Sea is holding a special family event over this Bank Holiday weekend.

The charity’s ‘Wild Weekend’ will incorporate activities from its Fun Days with wildlife talks, learning workshops, a craft market, giant games, fundraising activities and delicious food and adds extra attractions with a focus on the environment, wildlife and sustainability.

The Secret World Wildlife Rescue event will be held on Saturday 25th May and Sunday 26th May from 10am-4pm on both days.

There will be opportunities to learn from the Secret World team about various topics, including conservation, the different species they help, and the history of Secret World.

There will also be free and paid talks from a range of guest speakers, including Martin Hughes-Games (Springwatch, Autumnwatch presenter), Brigit Strawbridge, Billy Heaney, and Chris Sperring MBE.

A wide range of crafters and traders will take part, selling green, recycled, and sustainable products.

Confirmed so far are The Mendip Maker; The Bare Pig Cosmetics; Spangled Treasures; Essence & Bloom Gift Co; BambooBandit; Kings Gardening Nursery; Manor House Hives, Wendy’s Preserves, Dreams in Plastic, Arty Farty, The Artful Shepherdesses, Touchwood Quirky Crafts, Ria Painter-Coates, Susi Gardener Artist, and Ferne Creative.

The Secret World gift shop will be there, of course, selling a selection of new and pre-loved goods.

A range of practical activities also aim to engage your hands and brain, all themed around nature. They will be be joined by other charitable organisations, including Somerset Wildlife Trust, RSPCA, Hawk and Owl Trust, Burnham Beekeepers, Action Against Foxhunting, and Forever Hounds Trust.

Secret World Wildlife Rescue will also be running a selection of workshops, from wildflower and spider walks, a wildlife safari, and qigong tai chi.

There will also be catering provided by Secret World, with burgers, pizzas and fresh sandwiches, plus vegan options, and also cakes and alcoholic drinks.

Entry is £5 per person, free for under 5s, with a £2 charge for carers and their clients. You can purchase advance entry tickets and book onto the paid activities via the Secret World Wildlife Rescue website.

Tickets for talks and workshops will be available on the day, but some have limited capacity and may sell out before, so advance booking is recommended if there’s something you’re really keen on.

All proceeds from the event will help give sick, injured and orphaned British wildlife a second chance at life in the wild.