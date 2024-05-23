Fundraising gig and bike ride to help Burnham-On-Sea boy Jack, 5, get cancer treatment

A fundraising music gig will be held at a Burnham-On-Sea pub on Bank Holiday Monday (May 27th) to raise funds towards an ongoing £250,000 campaign for vital overseas treatment for a local boy who has cancer.

As we reported here, Jack Gyde, 5, has been diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk Neuroblastoma after initially suffering pain in January. Over £92,000 has been raised so far towards the £250,000 cost of vital life-saving treatment for him in America.

A Bank Holiday Monday gig will be held at Burnham’s Old Pier Tavern in Pier Street from 2pm – 5pm, organised by Daz Sims.

Daz says: “A host of acts will performing, including local band The Treacles, the singing landlord Tim Pitman, Maddie and other special guests. Entry will be free and everyone is welcome. Food will be available, there will be a raffle and auction to raise funds towards Jack’s treatment.”

He adds: “There will hopefully be a bike ride-out for anyone in biker, scooter clubs or any individuals or smaller groups. We ask each bike rider to donate to the fundraising, donating via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dazsrock4jack.”

“The bikers will meet at the Grand Pier in Weston-super-Mare at 1pm, departing at 1.30pm, to ride out to Cheddar and then finish at the Old Pier Tavern in Burnham-On-Sea for the gig.”

“We’re hoping to possibly tip the overall fundraising for Jack to over the £100,000 mark towards his lifesaving treatment in America.”

Daz also has a charity single ‘Cowboy Jack’ that is being prepared for a summer release which he hopes will get into the charts to raise further funds and awareness for Jack.