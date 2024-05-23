10.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri May 24, 2024
News

UPDATE: Group of travellers leave Burnham seafront car park after two-day visit

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A group of travellers who were set up in a Burnham-On-Sea car park have left after a two-day stay.

Ten vehicles arrived in the Pier Street car park at the back of B&M’s store on Tuesday evening (May 21st), as pictured here, and they were seen leaving from around 5pm on Thursday evening (May 23rd).

Burnham-On-Sea Police carried out welfare checks on Wednesday and a Somerset Council spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com that it was taking steps to begin the process of moving them on.

It was the first large encampment to visit Burnham this year after a series of visits last year, which led to Burnham and Highbridge Town Council holding several meetings with residents, Somerset Council and Police over the winter.

The council has asked residents to report all incidents to the Police through 101 or online and, if in danger, via 999.

Somerset Council recently said it is retaining the large concrete ‘lego’ blocks around the Cassis Close playing felds to try and prevent visits by travellers there.

