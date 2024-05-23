Long-serving Burnham-On-Sea firefighter retires after 28 years of frontline service

A long-serving Burnham-On-Sea firefighter has retired after almost three decades of service.

Lloyd Arthur has stepped down from his on-call duties after 28 years of dedicated service.

A Burnham-On-Sea fire station spokesperson says: “We thank Lloyd along with his family and friends for all of his sacrifices over the years.”

“We extend our gratitude to the knowledge he has passed on to the newer firefighters that have joined over recent years.”

“We wish him all the best in his retirement and look forward to welcoming him back as a member of the public.”

Lloyd adds: “I have been very fortunate over the past 28 years to be involved in a rewarding and sometimes very challenging career as an on-call firefighter at Burnham.”

“I’ve seen and experienced many incidents within that time, many of which will stay with me forever. I will miss my on-call role but will still be continuing to work within the Fire and Rescue Service. I also add a special thank you to my family for all their support.”