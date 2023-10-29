A major search is underway in Burnham-On-Sea this evening (Sunday, October 29th) for a missing man who entered the sea to try and save a woman and a dog.

Coastguards, Police, RNLI lifeboats and BARB Search & Rescue are searching for the person who was seen in the water near Burnham jetty at around 4pm.

Eyewitnesses said the man entered the sea to try and save a woman and her dog in the sea next to the jetty. The woman was helped to safety but the man remained in the water. Coastguard rescue teams from Burnham and Weston and a coastguard helicopter are involved in the search. The helicopter has been using heat-seeking equipment to search the water, including in the River Brue near Burnham Sailing Club.

Lifeboats have been searching the estuary while the crews have also been conducting shoreline searches.

A Coastguard spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard is responding to reports of a person in difficulty in the water in Burnham-On-Sea today (29 October). Alerted at around 4pm, Coastguard Rescue Teams from Burnham and Weston-Super-Mare, the Coastguard helicopter from Lee-on-the-Solent and lifeboats from Weston-Super-Mare have been sent to the scene.”