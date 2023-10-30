The organisers of Highbridge Festival of The Arts are busily planning for their 76th Festival to be held in Spring 2024 – with entries opening today.

The syllabuses and entry forms for each of the sections of the festival are now live on their website. The 2024 festival runs from Monday 4th March until Saturday 16th March.

The syllabus for speech & drama, plus dance & music are now available to view on the Highbridge Festival website with entries opening today (October 30th).

Clare Catcheside, General Secretary, says: We look forward to another successful year at The Highbridge Festival of the Arts and welcoming back lots of performers.”

The Speech and Drama category will run from March 4th until March 5th, and entries will close on December 31st, 2023.

The Dance category shall run from March 6th until March 10th, and entries will close on December 17th, 2023.

And the Dance category run from March 11th until March 16th 2024, with entries closing on January 14th, 2024.

