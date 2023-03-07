The 75th Highbridge Festival of the Arts started with a successful first day of performances on Monday 6th March.

This year’s 75th Festival started with a ‘bang’ when nearly 500 children, young people and adults recited poetry, read original short stories and took part in drama groups at The Princess Theatre.

The day began with Choral Speaking as eighteen classes of children from five different primary schools competed for The Dorothy Reaney Trophy. Adjudicator, Kim Gilbert, said : “This had been very enjoyable and showed how teamwork can produce fun, interesting and exciting work. She said that it was delightful to see children of all ages taking to the stage to show what they could do.”

Several groups also showed their teamwork through improvised drama, with North Petherton Primary School working on the theme of kindness, Somerset Youth Theatre Highbridge Group developing ideas about pirates and Somerset Youth Theatre Highbridge Company devising a piece which started with a shoe. The evening was rounded off with short stories by two local authors and poetry recitals by two secondary aged children. The Speech & Drama Section continues on Tuesday 7 March with Set Verse Speaking.

Results: Speech & Drama from Monday 6 March

Choral Speech – Dorothy Reaney Trophy

Overall winner – Kingfisher Class, St Andrew’s

Choral Speech – Dorothy Reaney Trophy Year 1

1st Brent Knoll Class, Churchfield

2nd Berrow Class, Churchfield

Choral Speech – Dorothy Reaney Trophy Year 2

1st Bridgwater Class, Churchfield

2nd Weston Class, Churchfield

Choral Speech – Dorothy Reaney Trophy Year 3

1st East Brent C of E Academy

2nd Taunton Class, Churchfield

3rd= Brent Knoll Primary School

3rd= Wells Class, Churchfield

Choral Speech – Dorothy Reaney Trophy Y4

1st Kingfisher Class, St Andrew’s

2nd Weasel Class, St Andrew’s

3rd= Magpie Class, St Andrew’s

3rd= North Petherton Community Primary School

Choral Speech – Dorothy Reaney Trophy Year 5

1st Exeter Class, Churchfield

2nd Bath Class, Churchfield

Class 122 Group Theme

1st North Petherton Community Primary School

Class 129H Original Short Story

1st Kim Lewis

2nd Jane Lee

Class 109 Set Verse Speaking Year 8

1st Amelia Rose

Class 108 Set Verse Speaking Year 7

1st Kaitlyn Smith