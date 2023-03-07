The 75th Highbridge Festival of the Arts started with a successful first day of performances on Monday 6th March.
This year’s 75th Festival started with a ‘bang’ when nearly 500 children, young people and adults recited poetry, read original short stories and took part in drama groups at The Princess Theatre.
The day began with Choral Speaking as eighteen classes of children from five different primary schools competed for The Dorothy Reaney Trophy. Adjudicator, Kim Gilbert, said : “This had been very enjoyable and showed how teamwork can produce fun, interesting and exciting work. She said that it was delightful to see children of all ages taking to the stage to show what they could do.”
Several groups also showed their teamwork through improvised drama, with North Petherton Primary School working on the theme of kindness, Somerset Youth Theatre Highbridge Group developing ideas about pirates and Somerset Youth Theatre Highbridge Company devising a piece which started with a shoe. The evening was rounded off with short stories by two local authors and poetry recitals by two secondary aged children. The Speech & Drama Section continues on Tuesday 7 March with Set Verse Speaking.
Results: Speech & Drama from Monday 6 March
Choral Speech – Dorothy Reaney Trophy
Overall winner – Kingfisher Class, St Andrew’s
Choral Speech – Dorothy Reaney Trophy Year 1
1st Brent Knoll Class, Churchfield
2nd Berrow Class, Churchfield
Choral Speech – Dorothy Reaney Trophy Year 2
1st Bridgwater Class, Churchfield
2nd Weston Class, Churchfield
Choral Speech – Dorothy Reaney Trophy Year 3
1st East Brent C of E Academy
2nd Taunton Class, Churchfield
3rd= Brent Knoll Primary School
3rd= Wells Class, Churchfield
Choral Speech – Dorothy Reaney Trophy Y4
1st Kingfisher Class, St Andrew’s
2nd Weasel Class, St Andrew’s
3rd= Magpie Class, St Andrew’s
3rd= North Petherton Community Primary School
Choral Speech – Dorothy Reaney Trophy Year 5
1st Exeter Class, Churchfield
2nd Bath Class, Churchfield
Class 122 Group Theme
1st North Petherton Community Primary School
Class 129H Original Short Story
1st Kim Lewis
2nd Jane Lee
Class 109 Set Verse Speaking Year 8
1st Amelia Rose
Class 108 Set Verse Speaking Year 7
1st Kaitlyn Smith