Over 200 people filled Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre on Saturday (March 18th) for a night of top local boxing.

The School of Hard Knox held its latest ‘home show’ in the theatre’s main auditorium where the audience watched 16 fights unfold in a boxing ring on the stage.

The action involved Burnham and Highbridge boxers and others from across the region over the course of the successful night.

A spokesman thanked al those who had attended and supported the event on a big night for the club, which is based in a unit at The Oaktree Business Park in Highridge.