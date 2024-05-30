Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre reports new rise in visitor numbers and revenue

The manager of The Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea has this week said the facilities have seen another uplift in visitor numbers and revenue after a busy few months.

Manager Julie Hook gave an upbeat update on the facilities during this week’s meeting of the Town Council’s Assets and Amenities Committee.

She told councillors: “It’s been a very busy few months for the theatre with an increase in ticket sales year on year.”

“From 23rd March 2023 to 20th May 2023 there were 922 tickets sold for a revenue of £7,300.60. During the same period this year, from 23rd March 2024 to 20th May 2024, there were 2,629 tickets sold which generated revenue of £31,918.65. We are pleased with that increase… the theatre is a good state.”

Among the sucessful shows was King Alfred School Academy’s Sister Act , pictured, which came to The Princess Theatre for four shows, attracting 667 audience members. Julie said: “It was an amazing show and we received lovely feedback from many members of the audience. It was an honour to welcome them to The Princess and to see the amazing talent from those in our community.”

Other popular shows included ‘Art Attack’ attended by 543 people; Burnham Book Festival attended by 516 people; ‘Into The Woods’ attended by 196 people, and ‘The Post Office Scandal’ attended by 195 people.

The theatre is run by the Town Council and represents a key part of its annual costs.